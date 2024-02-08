Update v.1.02i Released! New game saves, Resolution Fixes, Hints and More!

Update v.1.02i Overview
Quality of Life Features:
- Added separate save slots for new games - previously the entire game would have to be reset, so it wasn’t friendly toward new users on the same machine. You can now select your save by hitting Play in the intro scene.
- Created a backup (.bac) file of the original OneFineSave.es3 just in case there are issues with the new save system. If there are, please reach out to me through Steam’s contact methods and I will address them as quickly as possible.
- Added build Version number in Pause Menu for support purposes.
- The Extras button on the main menu now shows you achievements per save game.
- The Eula button on the main menu shows you the privacy policy in case you want to review it.
- Note: I’ve removed the Credits button as there was really only the developer in there plus some thank you’s. I’m still grateful to all the original thank you’s though! :)
- Added Feather Dude dialogue for Steam Deck that includes instructions for using the touchscreen arrow to aim.
- Added timed, random help tips on the main menu as some features are easy to miss, such as quick level Reset.
- Volume sliders are controlled per save slot (so for each separate game). I can swap it back to a universal control across saves if need be.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed Mouse jitter when button was selected with mouse on the Pause menu.
- Fixed issue where Windowed mode wasn’t updating the screen resolution to 16:9 properly on resize.
- Stopped mouse from hovering over buttons and changing their color on Steam Deck or controller controller - visually, this was very confusing as the controller was selecting buttons but others were still being highlighted by an invisible cursor. Touchscreen selection still works on Steam Deck.
- Also altered the training grounds in-world UI to do the same.
- Adjusted privacy policy popup so that it doesn’t fire if the game is running on Steam - as Steam has its own EULA popup for the game so it was just redundant.
Gameplay:
- On level 8, the arrow could get stuck in a ricochet loop eternally. The collider has been adjusted so that you can still get wild amounts of ricochet bonus points, but it will hopefully not get stuck up there forever anymore.
- On level 8 there was also an issue with the arrow sometimes passing through the collider at certain angles - I put in a fix but will need to test more to ensure it’s fully impermeable.
- Target Maestro Reset now also resets scores for Levels 1-15. This was always intended to happen, but I removed it at some point and never put it back in and didn’t realize it til this build.
Graphics:
- Slowed the animations on the intro characters a bit, they were playing slightly too fast. Simmer down, gang.
- Added black bars to keep the scale of the game in check on wider or taller screens than a 16:9 resolution at fullscreen mode.
- One of the horse-riding cinematics was experiencing slowdown/speedboosts on the animations - it’s now less framerate dependent and should run smoothly. Also slightly altered the dialogue.
Music:
- The Intro music loop was a bit too repetitive and blunt, so it has been remixed! I still have the old version as a backup, but the new one is much easier on the ears, I think.
Cheers everyone - hope you enjoy!
Ariel P (NvrSkipGameDay)
