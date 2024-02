There's a Dragon in Swindon?

The Dragon will only be around for a Limited time, During the Year of the Dragon Event

If you want to get the dragon goodies you need to get in there quick and collect those golden Dragon Scales,

Go Double Dragon on it! Remote Play Together and collect those Golden Scales quicker.

Its an Update ! so obviously, we have also been trying to fix some things in since Sandbox. Thanks for all the support so far on Amazing Frog? 2