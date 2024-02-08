 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hellish Quart update for 8 February 2024

Update 2024.02.08.0

Share · View all patches · Build 13401003 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2024.02.08.0

TWEAK:

  • Way calmer camerawork during fights

FIX:

  • Selecting the River arena in "No Progression" mode no longer launches the Gym arena

IMPORTANT: If you experience weird bugs like crashes, pink textures, giant fps drops, falling through floors, broken lighting, broken menus, characters not rendering, etc., then your update might have gone wrong. Please check the integrity of the game files. This should fix corrupted files.

  1. Load Steam
  2. From the Library tab, right-click on the game and select Properties from the menu
  3. Select the Local files tab and click Verify integrity of game files...
  4. Steam will verify the game's files

Changed files in this update

Hellish Quart Content Depot 1000361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link