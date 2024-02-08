Update 2024.02.08.0

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2024.02.08.0

TWEAK:

Way calmer camerawork during fights

FIX:

Selecting the River arena in "No Progression" mode no longer launches the Gym arena

IMPORTANT: If you experience weird bugs like crashes, pink textures, giant fps drops, falling through floors, broken lighting, broken menus, characters not rendering, etc., then your update might have gone wrong. Please check the integrity of the game files. This should fix corrupted files.