Update 2024.02.08.0

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2024.02.08.0
TWEAK:
- Way calmer camerawork during fights
FIX:
- Selecting the River arena in "No Progression" mode no longer launches the Gym arena
IMPORTANT: If you experience weird bugs like crashes, pink textures, giant fps drops, falling through floors, broken lighting, broken menus, characters not rendering, etc., then your update might have gone wrong. Please check the integrity of the game files. This should fix corrupted files.
- Load Steam
- From the Library tab, right-click on the game and select Properties from the menu
- Select the Local files tab and click Verify integrity of game files...
- Steam will verify the game's files
Changed files in this update