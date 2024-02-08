- Adding 28 new achievements and rewards related to the endless mode of the map.
PS: Tomorrow is the Chinese New Year, from the 30th of the lunar month to the 2nd of the first lunar month. I estimate that I can only update once.
Main Deity Space Playtest update for 8 February 2024
Add 28 achievements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2706811 Depot 2706811
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update