Main Deity Space Playtest update for 8 February 2024

Add 28 achievements

Main Deity Space Playtest update for 8 February 2024

  1. Adding 28 new achievements and rewards related to the endless mode of the map.
    PS: Tomorrow is the Chinese New Year, from the 30th of the lunar month to the 2nd of the first lunar month. I estimate that I can only update once.

