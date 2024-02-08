Eastward: Octopia DLC Patch Update (DLC v1.1)

Hi everyone!

First off, a huge THANK YOU to everyone who has already stopped off at Octopia station! It's been amazing to see so many of you enjoying the new DLC in the past few days since launch - thank you for all of the fan art, kind comments and excitement for Eastward: Octopia!

Rest assured we've been logging all of your feedback and bug reports, and the dev team at Pixpil have also been busy working on a patch since release - out today. You can now pet the piglets without concern! 🐷

⚙️Patch Changelist

As always - spoiler warning for the patch notes!

Fixed the bug where the game would freeze when petting piglets at night.

Fixed the bug where the pig's expressions and animations didn't appear when petting the pig

Fixed the issue of conflicts between the Baoli event and the Alva Pancake quest event. （Players need to load the save file from the previous day to resolve the error that already occurred.）

Fixed the issue Alva keeps giving the player Coffee Beans when spoken to multiple times.

Fixed the bug where music didn't stop when chasing fish after hooking.

Fixed the issue where clicking the exit button during ingredient selection had no response.

Fixed the grammar for the English dialogue for Benjamin, Robot Daniel, President & Secretary.

Updated the explosion animation for mine bomb game.

Fixed the issue where there was a small probability of only one tile generated after entering the next level in the mining mini-game.

Updated the William entrance animation.

Various typos fixed.

Fixed an issue where the three children NPC task sometimes didn't appear

Fixed the issue in the cooking interface where the quantity of certain ingredients was displayed incorrectly in the dish details.

Fixed the issue where, in certain situations, you could still hear the cursor sound after opening and then closing the map.

Fixed the issue where Sam's expression of imitating the scarecrow was incorrect in certain circumstances

Fixed an issue where opening the store would get stuck when upgrading multiple farm tool animations from the store at the same time.

Fixed the issue where, after bringing Mother back to the farm, the map displayed two locations with Mother.

Enjoy Octopia, folks!