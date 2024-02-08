This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Warriors!

It's Paragon: The Overprime.

What did you think of our new hero "Terra"?

We hope this event brought you closer to Terra!

We thank everyone for participating in the event.

Please see below for winners and details.

<Tell Us Your Strategy! Event Winner Notice>

■ Event Reward

Warriors chosen for best strategy (a total of 10 participants): 2,000 Renar

[Winner List]

Distributed after 2/8/2024 17:00 (KST)

*We cannot provide assistance if the reward is not claimed by the end of the Post Box expiration date.

Participants were disqualified from claiming rewards if they did not include their in-game nickname or if their responses were deemed to be invalid.

The claim period for rewards is 30 days from the date of distribution.

Thank you to all of our Warriors who participated in the event.

Please stay tuned for more fun events!

Thank you.