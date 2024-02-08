 Skip to content

Geometry Survivor update for 8 February 2024

HOTFIX 08.02.2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13400285 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Save file fix, now progress doesn't clear after adding new unlockables
Tentacle aim now applies part of the body damage. The divider is based on the selected weapon

Changed files in this update

Depot 2764871 Depot 2764871
