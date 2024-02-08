 Skip to content

The Isle of Elanor update for 8 February 2024

Initial Lairs Build

Build 13399446

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lair generation now occurs on most open maps (maps which are not farms or inhabited by NPCs). The bare minimum of Lair maps (one basic variety with different entry points) has been implemented for this build. Soon I will implement a larger variety of Lairs with multiple levels. Multiple lairs will be on some maps in different locations on the map.
Torch and light improved at different screen resolutions.
Previous saved games will not work with this build. I will be updating the Load Game menu to indicate that a saved game file is incompatible.

