Jax: History Repeats Itself update for 8 February 2024

Day 1 (but 2 days later) Patch

Day 1 (but 2 days later) Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 13399159

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello epic gamers

A standard update, we fixed a few things.

Changelog

  • Fixed floating menu ball
  • Fixed animatronic attack not working
  • Changed battery font
  • Added percentage to the battery text
  • Aligned the battery text properly

Changed files in this update

