Day 1 (but 2 days later) Patch

Hello epic gamers
A standard update, we fixed a few things.
Changelog
- Fixed floating menu ball
- Fixed animatronic attack not working
- Changed battery font
- Added percentage to the battery text
- Aligned the battery text properly
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
A standard update, we fixed a few things.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update