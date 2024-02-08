 Skip to content

Loser's Romance update for 8 February 2024

Regular Update: Feb '24

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In short: added costumes that unlock through random events when you reach a decent popularity level, added a zoomable ID card, added the option to play your next run with the character you last completed the game as, added a new title screen.

