Nothing Together update for 8 February 2024

Patch 1.6

Last edited by Wendy

•It's now possible to change your flag in the main menu
•Added hungarian translation (Translation by kozmonauta)

This version is compatible with Servers using 1.5, so you can easily join already existing servers and keep adding to that timer!

