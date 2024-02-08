•It's now possible to change your flag in the main menu
•Added hungarian translation (Translation by kozmonauta)
This version is compatible with Servers using 1.5, so you can easily join already existing servers and keep adding to that timer!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
•It's now possible to change your flag in the main menu
•Added hungarian translation (Translation by kozmonauta)
This version is compatible with Servers using 1.5, so you can easily join already existing servers and keep adding to that timer!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update