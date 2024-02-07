- Added randomly generating structures
-- This includes Module Vaults and Lava Pools
- Removed scrap from generating on the surface
- Fixed jank light behavior
- Fixed deploying a torch not updating pinned upgrade item amounts
- Updated saving and loading system for runs (previous save files will no longer work)
- Saving is way more performant
- Fixed the minimap showing unloaded chunks
Oddment update for 7 February 2024
Update v0.2.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
