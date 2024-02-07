 Skip to content

Oddment update for 7 February 2024

Update v0.2.0

Build 13398058 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added randomly generating structures
    -- This includes Module Vaults and Lava Pools
  • Removed scrap from generating on the surface
  • Fixed jank light behavior
  • Fixed deploying a torch not updating pinned upgrade item amounts
  • Updated saving and loading system for runs (previous save files will no longer work)
  • Saving is way more performant
  • Fixed the minimap showing unloaded chunks

