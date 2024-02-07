 Skip to content

RTS Football update for 7 February 2024

Major balancing improvements & bug fixes

-fixed bug with the big laser towers range/origin
-the light laser tower now costs half as much for the AI to create
-Units now have an upkeep cost; receiver $1 a sec, halfback $2 a sec, & oilboy $3 a sec. Be careful, this can stack and crush you if you don’t have the eco to support your units.

