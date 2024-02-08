February 8 Update - Patch Notes

Aloha Thrivers!

Today, we are happy to announce the first patch since we launched Fractured Veil in Early Access. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took their time and left us some feedback about the game. Whether it was on Steam, socials, or Discord - every one of you has been extremely supportive of our project and we couldn’t be more excited to keep on building this game together!

This update mainly contains stuff we have been working on before the Early Access release, with the addition of some bug fixes and tweaks coming from community feedback.

We are currently working on a bigger patch for February to address a big chunk of community feedback and suggestions, so stay tuned!

Known Issues

Major

Aka issues that are totally or partially disruptive of the player experience

Moving to another quadrant of the map or moving from Zone to Zone might cause some stutters.

Most of the game audio is missing. We are working on this.

Some zones are still unoptimized and might have performance issues.

Playing in ‘WindowedFullscreen’ won't change the resolution of the game after changing it to something else. As a workaround please play in FullScreen, Windowed or change the System Display Resolution.

Bow Weapons Do Not Have Reticle Dot making aiming in third person difficult. Please switch to 1st person.

Some Loot Crates spawn more than once and end up floating. Yes, this also means double the loot for now…

Some player bases might be partially underground because of some landscape changes. If this happened to you, log a ticket on our Discord Server and we'll be happy to help.

Minor

_Aka issues that might impact the player experience but won’t result in anything disruptive

_Equipped Clothing Does Not Always Appear on the Character Selection Screen

Some Enemy AIs like the boar, sometimes loop their death sound or other audio effects

No Texture on female glasses/sunglasses

The Game still has some placeholder icons.

Glasses/Sunglasses Briefly Change Shape when the Character Blinks

Intermittently Missing Texture on Both Female Jacket Undershirts, Skirt Leggings and High Heels.

The shotgun loads an additional round during reload animation.

Players cannot see their own shadows in first-person view.

Some Glowing Torches in the world have either a flickering flame or no flame.

Death Crates maintain their vertical position (They Float). No matter if that’s from a player, a crate or a bench. (Thx bigmiiike for the report)

In the game world, sleeping bags and beds won’t display their new name until the server restarts. It works fine on the respawn menu.

The game has some minor LOD issues that might break immersion.

Items dropped from large heights will stop falling midair and float.

In some rare cases, the underwater SFX and the “Winded” breathing SFX keep looping. As a workaround, quit to main menu and log back in again. (Thx ᴅᴜꜱᴛᴇᴅ and many others for the report)

Mutant Bashing and some other repeatable quests won’t give any rewards to the player.

Around the shoreline, players might notice some glowing cubes/pixels. Those are placeholders and will be removed with the next update.

Major Changes

Most of the changes here have been recommended by our community. We are incredibly grateful for all the reviews, feedback, and bugs submitted during the first weeks of Early Access!

Keep the feedback coming!

* Backpacks can now be re-equipped when encumbered.

Very often, players would end up unequipping the backpack by mistake while being full. Re-equipping while encumbered was a painful process that required the player to clear their inventory. We agreed with this suggestion and immediately changed the way Equipping/Unequipping the backpack works.

*** Increased Melee trace so that objects on the ground can be hit while standing.

Player Trace Improvement, allowing items to be picked up and interacted with while standing.** One pain point, especially in 3rd person, was not being able to hit stuff on the ground, and FRV has tons of stuff you can break and collect! We tweaked the system based on your suggestions so now you can hit things while standing.



*** Camera changes now persist across sessions. If a player quits the game in 1st person, they should load back in 1st person.

1st person camera is now the default for new players. Switch to 3rd person with “B”.** We have heard various feedback about the 3rd person camera, ranging from animations to it not being ideal just yet. We are defaulting things back to 1st person and keeping your choice consistent across sessions. (Thx apexxjimmy and many others)



Fixed an issue with players being able to fall from the elevator while in action. (Thx the0nlyluci for the bug submission and many others who have been reporting it!)

**

* Fixed an issue that was allowing players to loot chests through walls.



This was a bad exploit that caused some players to lose their items. We are all-in when it comes to a good steal, but not if it involves abusing bugs. (Thx Apple, GypsiiChunkey, and Marky41)

* Made the construction and upgrade tool work underwater.



Vox Populi, Vox Dei. You asked for this and we delivered.

Server

Consolidated some of the US EST servers. Players and inventories have been migrated, but not bases. (Done during Wednesday’s maintenance).

Fixed various server crash scenarios.

UI/UX

Fixed Main Menu server player count not refreshing automatically.

Fixed an issue where Woodcutting outlines would not show up sometimes.

WORLD

We are filling the world with more structures and points of interest. Many of these don’t have loot or activities linked to them yet.

Added new points of interest within Quadrant C6 and C7 Status: Most of the area is explorable, but no loot yet. Many placeholder and WIP assets are being used. Some destroyable objects can be found around the area.

Added a Barn in L15 and G12

Added a Parking Lot in D8. Status: Mostly explorable, but no loot yet. Some users might experience poor performance inside the building. If that’s the case, please report it to us on our Discord Server.

Added a plant store and some fields in I11 This place is just visual.

Added a Basketball Stadium in H6 / I6

Gameplay

Fixed some Interactions with Ladders, making them more reliable

Fixed an issue where the camera was incorrect while crouching/prone with a broken leg.

Fixed some crashing scenarios while joining a server. (Thx sir.dragonsbane)

Fixed an issue causing grenades to deal a very small amount of damage to structures in PvE. (They will no longer deal any damage to structures in PvE).

Fixed various foliage loading and replication issues.

Fixed alt use on frying pan not harvesting stone.

Special Thanks to Cid, Manic, Pleione, utGort, Blazemonger and everyone who helped us test this update!

Discuss the update on our Discord Server!