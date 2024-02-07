Release Notes for 2/7/2024

[ STICKERS ]
- Fixed a bug where AMD graphics users couldn't move stickers
- Stickers with custom offsets will now render properly when inspecting other items in-game from Steam Community Market and Steam Inventory
[ SMOKE ]
- Various bug fixes and tweaks
[ SOUND ]
- Fixed a performance bug with certain microphone setups
[ NETWORKING ]
- cl_interp can no longer be changed directly. Some players had scripts that were setting this to a large value, leading to very bad rubber-banding. The interpolation amount can be adjusted through the "Buffering to smooth over packet loss" setting instead
[ ANIMATION ]
- Fixed a bug with the Kukri knife inspect animation
- Fixed a bug where a player holding an incendiary grenade would sometimes show fire effects at their feet
[ UI ]
- Removed XP Overload icon from the kill feed
- The swap weapon prompt will now show the weapon/finish name rather than the custom name
- Fixed a bug with switching background maps while inspecting gloves
[ MAPS ]
-
Vertigo:
- Fixed a gap in world geometry at Crane
[ MISC ]
- Fixed a bug with keyboard input from non-English keyboard layouts
- Various crash fixes
Changed files in this update