OverShoot Battle Race update for 7 February 2024

Update Notes for v1.0.144 version

Build 13397628

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Performance improvements
  • Fixed multiplayer disconnection
  • Fixed friends disappearing in the lobby in multiplayer mode
  • Fixed to not stay out of the race when the multiplayer race starts
  • Fixed vehicle jittering on multiplayer when the host has a bad latency

