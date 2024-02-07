- Performance improvements
- Fixed multiplayer disconnection
- Fixed friends disappearing in the lobby in multiplayer mode
- Fixed to not stay out of the race when the multiplayer race starts
- Fixed vehicle jittering on multiplayer when the host has a bad latency
OverShoot Battle Race update for 7 February 2024
Update Notes for v1.0.144 version
Patchnotes via Steam Community
