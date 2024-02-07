v1.0.03 - HOTFIXES - 2/7/2024

Fixed a bunch of instances of code tied to frame-rate.

Set Bear to be immune to fart damage when on the phone

Tweaked Secret drop rate

Game now saves the player's most recent completion time per mode. These can be checked in the stats menu.

Added toggle-able timer to the Hud so players can see how long they've been playing. Can be found in Options.

Adjusted footstep sounds slightly for some stages.

Fixed a glitch where the gameover screen would display the incorrect leaderboard.

Fixed a glitch where the leaderboard upload function would crash sometimes.

Various other small fixes.