Angola '86 update for 7 February 2024

V 0.94a New Terrain model (Work in Progress)

7 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Initial update of terrain
  • Full functionality (Terrain Toggle) and art (Rivers, Trees etc.) to follow shortly
  • Work in progress, should be finished by version 0.94e

