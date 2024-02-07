 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Conbunn Cardboard update for 7 February 2024

v1.0.5 - Bugfixes and Small Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 13397532 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi! Here's a small update to add a couple of QoL features:

Changes:
  • Added new dialogue to provide a better guidance.
  • Made the "Skip" button visible when starting a cinematic.
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed a couple player shadows.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2004591 Depot 2004591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link