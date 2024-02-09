 Skip to content

Great Houses of Calderia update for 9 February 2024

Minor Update Patch Note — 0.8.1.1181 (b13397464)

Build 13397464

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new minor update [0.8.1.1181 (b13397464)] is now live with the following changes:

Added

  • Siege info tooltips 
  • Garrison view close button

Fixed

  • Resource breakdown can show too many war reparations gains
  • Sue for Peace not triggered in some scenarios by AI

Known Issues

  • UI scaling might cause some buttons to go outside the screen on some resolutions. To fix this, adjust the UI scaling percentage in Video Settings.
  • Character customization images might fail to load occasionally. The UI still works, and reopening the menu sometimes fixes the issue.
