Minor Update Patch Note — 0.8.1.1181 (b13397464)

A new minor update [0.8.1.1181 (b13397464)] is now live with the following changes:
Added
- Siege info tooltips
- Garrison view close button
Fixed
- Resource breakdown can show too many war reparations gains
- Sue for Peace not triggered in some scenarios by AI
Known Issues
- UI scaling might cause some buttons to go outside the screen on some resolutions. To fix this, adjust the UI scaling percentage in Video Settings.
- Character customization images might fail to load occasionally. The UI still works, and reopening the menu sometimes fixes the issue.
