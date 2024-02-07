- Fixed issue where sound wasn't working in classrooms, battles.
- Fixed a few issues related to game freezing.
- Fixed a few issues related to input mode not working properly.
- Fixed other various bugs reported by community.
Nihongo Quest N5 Playtest update for 7 February 2024
Nihongo Quest 0.9.2 Hotfix
