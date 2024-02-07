 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nihongo Quest N5 Playtest update for 7 February 2024

Nihongo Quest 0.9.2 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 13397419 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue where sound wasn't working in classrooms, battles.
  • Fixed a few issues related to game freezing.
  • Fixed a few issues related to input mode not working properly.
  • Fixed other various bugs reported by community.

Changed files in this update

Nihongo Quest N5 Playtest Content Depot 1759671
  • Loading history…
Nihongo Quest N5 Playtest Depot Depot 1759672
  • Loading history…
Depot 1759673 Depot 1759673
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link