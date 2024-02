You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.8.1.4 (02/08/2024)

-Fixed the problems created with previous patch related to enemies and events.

-Grand relics now drop for Lasher.

-Decreased Reveal Stone drop chance from Map Bosses from 15 to 10.

-Decreased Gambit Token drop chance from Map Bosses from 15 to 8.

-Fixed the Bitara Shard drop not having image.

-Fixed the problem with Bitara Keystone craft.