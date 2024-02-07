 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chronique des Silencieux update for 7 February 2024

Hotfix 3.7.8h

Share · View all patches · Build 13397361 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixes bug that prevented the player from doing anything caused by a extra exclamation mark and lack of sleep
  • Fixed some character and animation issues

Changed files in this update

Depot 2114301 Depot 2114301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link