- Fixed pinned upgrade reappearing after unpinning
- Fixed spacebar being binded to opening inventory after resetting controls
- Fixed pausing by pressing esc and pausing by tabbing out being inconsistent from each other
Oddment update for 7 February 2024
Patch v0.1.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2759641 Depot 2759641
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update