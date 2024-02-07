 Skip to content

Oddment update for 7 February 2024

Patch v0.1.6

Patch v0.1.6

Build 13397347

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed pinned upgrade reappearing after unpinning
  • Fixed spacebar being binded to opening inventory after resetting controls
  • Fixed pausing by pressing esc and pausing by tabbing out being inconsistent from each other

