- Fix bug where the tutorial at the "buy 2 farms" point would block you from buying anything else until you buy a 2nd farm (even if you closed the tutorial on that step). Also reduce the requirement to 1 farm so people doing the tutorial don't have to wait at all, which was silly.
Idle Armada update for 7 February 2024
Update: 0.18.0.4 - Fix Tutorial Blocking You Bug
Patchnotes via Steam Community
