For The King II update for 7 February 2024

Hotfix #1.1.44

For The King II update for 7 February 2024

Hotfix #1.1.44

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello Adventurers,

Just a quick hotfix for you to address some minor text errors caused by our latest patch.

  • Hotfix to address certain non-English strings of text showing unlocalized names/file names.

Once you have updated your game with this hotfix, if you experience issues please let us know in the support channel on Discord so we can assist you.

All players will need to have updated to the latest build to play together in multiplayer.

We will continue to hotfix as we improve the game so please stay tuned for further updates.

Thank you for your continued support!

IronOak Games

