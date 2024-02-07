1.4.7 Patch Notes

Hey everyone! Some noteworthy bugfixes this time around.
Major bugfixes
- Fixed a rare bug on Solemn Tempest that had a very small chance of happening every 500 meters, causing extreme teleportation when you grabbed onto a hold.
Minor Changes
- Added grade names to the time attack scoreboards on Category 4 if they have been summited.
- Halting your fall by climbing your rope as you fall (before hitting the ground) will no longer trigger death.
- Adjusted some sound effect volumes on the pocket watch.
Other Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug with chalk decreasing incorrectly and time attack holds incrementing multiple times per hold.
- Fixed time attack not properly starting sometimes until you grabbed a hold.
- Fixed a bug with Porter still showing up at Aldr Grotto and Cromlech.
- Fixed a bug where you could pull out the pocket watch while climbing.
- Fixed a bug where using chalk when landing from a heavy fall would put your head on the ground.
- Fixed a bug with the smoking pipe doing rotation twirls when looking up and down.
Thanks everyone for all the recent bugnotes and the love and support, it means a lot!
