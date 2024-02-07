1.4.7 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 13396533 · Last edited 7 February 2024 – 21:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone! Some noteworthy bugfixes this time around.

Major bugfixes

Fixed a rare bug on Solemn Tempest that had a very small chance of happening every 500 meters, causing extreme teleportation when you grabbed onto a hold.

Minor Changes

Added grade names to the time attack scoreboards on Category 4 if they have been summited.

Halting your fall by climbing your rope as you fall (before hitting the ground) will no longer trigger death.

Adjusted some sound effect volumes on the pocket watch.

Other Bugfixes

Fixed a bug with chalk decreasing incorrectly and time attack holds incrementing multiple times per hold.

Fixed time attack not properly starting sometimes until you grabbed a hold.

Fixed a bug with Porter still showing up at Aldr Grotto and Cromlech.

Fixed a bug where you could pull out the pocket watch while climbing.

Fixed a bug where using chalk when landing from a heavy fall would put your head on the ground.

Fixed a bug with the smoking pipe doing rotation twirls when looking up and down.

Thanks everyone for all the recent bugnotes and the love and support, it means a lot!