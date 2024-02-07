 Skip to content

Peaks of Yore update for 7 February 2024

1.4.7 Patch Notes

Peaks of Yore update for 7 February 2024

1.4.7 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! Some noteworthy bugfixes this time around.

Major bugfixes
  • Fixed a rare bug on Solemn Tempest that had a very small chance of happening every 500 meters, causing extreme teleportation when you grabbed onto a hold.
Minor Changes
  • Added grade names to the time attack scoreboards on Category 4 if they have been summited.
  • Halting your fall by climbing your rope as you fall (before hitting the ground) will no longer trigger death.
  • Adjusted some sound effect volumes on the pocket watch.
Other Bugfixes
  • Fixed a bug with chalk decreasing incorrectly and time attack holds incrementing multiple times per hold.
  • Fixed time attack not properly starting sometimes until you grabbed a hold.
  • Fixed a bug with Porter still showing up at Aldr Grotto and Cromlech.
  • Fixed a bug where you could pull out the pocket watch while climbing.
  • Fixed a bug where using chalk when landing from a heavy fall would put your head on the ground.
  • Fixed a bug with the smoking pipe doing rotation twirls when looking up and down.

Thanks everyone for all the recent bugnotes and the love and support, it means a lot!

