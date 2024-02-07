Partial Controller Support Update

For a while now, the most requested feature request I have received from the community has been Controller Support. This update brings the introduction of Partial Controller Support, meaning that you can control your character during gameplay with a gamepad now, but you still need to use a mouse/keyboard in the User Interface.

This patch also includes some small bug fixes.

Partial Controller Support has been added!

The ability to set you control scheme type has been added to the Settings menu and the New Character menu.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where you could get stuck talking to the tutorial NPC.

As always, if you find any issues with the new patch, be sure to let us know either on the official Discord or on the Steam Discussion Board. If you haven't joined the official Geeky Goblin Games Discord server, you can do so here: https://discord.gg/DUXttE7MPC

Enjoy!