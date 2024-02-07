 Skip to content

Swordai Playtest update for 7 February 2024

Minor bug fixes and performance improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small update to fix a few issues and to add some additional logging to the server for performance measurements. A more comprehensive update based on all the feedback from the Soul War playtest will come in approximately one week.

  1. Fixed a bug in Memories where sometimes the disappearing bridges would phase out to early due to an improper collision setting on the players helmet.
  2. Optimized the dedicated server performance of a few things based on CPU usage measurements of the dedicated server during the 2/6/2023 Soulwar Playtest
  3. Fixed a bug where the "Climb Complete" sound effect was being triggered multiple times in some cases
  4. Added some additional server logging.

