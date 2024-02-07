Minor bug fixes and performance improvements

This is a small update to fix a few issues and to add some additional logging to the server for performance measurements. A more comprehensive update based on all the feedback from the Soul War playtest will come in approximately one week.

Fixed a bug in Memories where sometimes the disappearing bridges would phase out to early due to an improper collision setting on the players helmet. Optimized the dedicated server performance of a few things based on CPU usage measurements of the dedicated server during the 2/6/2023 Soulwar Playtest Fixed a bug where the "Climb Complete" sound effect was being triggered multiple times in some cases Added some additional server logging.