Update v.1.1.485 - Performance Optimization & Multiplayer Feedback

In this week’s update we have made another optimization pass, focusing on various enemy cloth mechanics to increase performance for lower-end systems. Additionally, we have also introduced multiplayer connectivity feedback and multiplayer indicators. These allow players to have greater insight into the current state of their online experience, with icons to indicate both ping rate and packet loss. And, as always through our own investigations and player reports, we have made a further 40+ tweaks to continue enhancing the game.

Please find today’s highlights below:

Cloth Optimization on Enemies - We’ve made several optimization improvements to the cloth mechanics for various enemies to increase performance for lower-end systems.

Added Multiplayer Connectivity Feedback / Indicators - We have added a new system in multiplayer that provides informative icons for both player ping rate and packet loss. These enable players to instantly see the current state of their multiplayer health.

Now onto the full patch notes:

Optimization

Optimization pass on Shuja Warrior's cloth to increase performance.

Optimization pass on Shuja Strider's cloth to increase performance.

Optimization pass on Crimson Rector's cloth to increase performance.

Optimization pass on Corrupted Penitent's cloth to increase performance.

Optimization pass on Accursed Wretch' cloth to increase performance.

Optimization pass on Proselyte's cloth to increase performance.

Optimization pass on Raw Mangler's cloth to increase performance.

Optimization pass on Pureblade's cloth to increase performance.

Optimization pass on Abiding Defender's cloth to increase performance.

Multiplayer

Added an option in multiplayer for players to ignore ping matchmaking rules when randomly matchmaking.

Fixed an issue in multiplayer that could allow one player to begin General Engstrom's fight by just approaching the fog wall, leaving the other partner behind.

Fixed an issue where players could make changes to multiplayer settings while establishing a multiplayer session, which could result in a prolonged loading screen lasting around 7 minutes and potentially crashing the title.

Fixed an issue in multiplayer that could cause an incorrect notification to appear for the host when the co-op partner attempted to access the Coffer in Skyrest Bridge.

Fixed an issue in multiplayer that may cause a co-op partner's withered health to be displayed incorrectly.

Fixed an issue in multiplayer that may cause a co-op partner to lose the ability to jump, if they rapidly press the jump action near certain walls

Fixed an issue in multiplayer where an invader may receive Plucked Eyeballs when the player host killed an enemy marked by the revenge system.

Fixed an issue in multiplayer that could result in the host player becoming separated from their co-op partner by the moth wall Pilgrim's Perch.

Added new icons within the multiplayer UI that can indicate low ping and packetloss for players.

Collision

Fixed a collision issue that may cause Enslaved Miners to become stuck on wooden boxes in the flooded area located in the Mines.

Fixed a collision issue that could cause players to walk through a wooden structure in Fief of the Chill Curse.

Fixed a collision issue that may allow players to enter an inaccessible area close to the Infernal Enchantress boss arena.

Fixed a collision issue that could result in players falling out of the world when being pushed from an edge during death.

Visuals

Fixed an issue that could cause the Lucent Beam spell to not be deflected when blocking it with a shield.

Fixed an issue where a corrupted texture could be noticed while wearing Trapper Garb on extra-large Body Type B.

Fixed a small visual glitch that could cause the player character's feet to jitter under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where birds didn't have correct textures applied.

Enemies

Fixed an issue that could cause the third Rhogar Architect to spawn prematurely and become stuck inside the environment if players explore Bramis Castle without reloading the game.

Fixed an issue where the Sin-Piercer present in the corridor near the Vestige of Rosamund, could disappear completely if players ran away far enough in regular combat.

Fixed an issue where the Scarlet Shadow's underground attack could result in the player falling through the elevator floor.

Controls

Fixed an issue where the player could lose the ability to dodge while using Umbral Lamp, Ranged Ability or Magic if they rebound one of their options to the Dodge button.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to be unable to switch Ranged/Lamp to LT/L2 and LB/L1.

Fixed an issue that could cause a player's attack and dodges to work incorrectly after being caught by Womb of Despair's grab attack.

Bosses

Fixed an issue that could cause the Crimson Rector Percival's mini-boss fight to be triggered too early, resulting in the player being locked out of combat.

Fixed an issue that may cause General Engstrom to not drop Vigor when defeated.

Fixed an issue where Damarose the Marked could be interacted with through a moth wall during the boss fight with Gentle Gaverus, Mistress of Hounds.

UI

Fixed an issue that could cause General Engstrom's health bar to appear when approaching the moth wall prior to fighting them.

Fixed an issue that could cause socketed runes on weapons to not appear correctly in the UI if the weapon was not recently equipped.

Items

Fixed an issue that incorrectly displayed General Engstrom’s Armour, Gauntlet, and Leggings as medium, when they are in fact heavy armour pieces.

Fixed an issue where the chest containing the Empyrean Church Key may be missing from the second level of the cathedral in High See.

Other

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when 3rd party online services were offline.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when closing the Vestige menu while in multiplayer.

Fixed an issue that may prevent sound feedback from occurring when knocking down armored hounds.

Fixed an issue where Vestige Seeds transferred to the Coffer disappeared if they exceeded the limit of seeds in the Coffer or the Inventory.

