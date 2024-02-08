 Skip to content

Side Effect update for 8 February 2024

1.8.21 - Small update

1.8.21 - Small update

Last edited by Wendy

Hello hello!
Not a big update today. Just chilling on remaking levels.

  • Song of the archdeacon up (needed)
  • Cathedral visual remastered
  • Jungle visual remastered

