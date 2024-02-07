- Added a setting to limit the maximum database width, for instances of scripts going to wide in windows.
- Fixed an issue with skill usage and scalar values.
- Fixed an issue with equipping multiple items in the same stack.
- Rolled back Avalonia to a time that it hopefully worked for our Linux users.
RPG Architect update for 7 February 2024
Bug Fixes and Feature Updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
