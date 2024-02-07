Lights, Cameras, Rhythm!

After some solid feedback and rethinking of several crucial customization feature, the first major update for AuraRhythm is here!
New Scene: Sphere
Sphere is the newest scene in the collection! Check it out and get those tunes bumping!
Lights, Camera, Rhythm!
Controlling your scenes just got way smoother!
- With the new settings system lights will be persisted on scene change and exit so there is no setup time to get you right in the groove!
- New beat detection system allows lights to be changed with the tune!
- Control every visual! Lights are now able to be edited directly with different light animations to choose from!
- Drag and reorder lights to get the perfect color layout!
- Sync lights for the exact animation flow!
- Copy, Paste, and Apply All options to make building your ideal scene simple and quick!
- Saved recent colors so you can always recreate the aura!
- Set the cameras and enjoy! Simplified camera settings will make it each scene enjoyable from all angles!
Changed files in this update