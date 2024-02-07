Lights, Cameras, Rhythm!

Share · View all patches · Build 13396137 · Last edited 7 February 2024 – 19:52:24 UTC by Wendy

After some solid feedback and rethinking of several crucial customization feature, the first major update for AuraRhythm is here!

New Scene: Sphere

Sphere is the newest scene in the collection! Check it out and get those tunes bumping!

Lights, Camera, Rhythm!

Controlling your scenes just got way smoother!