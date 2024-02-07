 Skip to content

AuraRhythm update for 7 February 2024

Lights, Cameras, Rhythm!

AuraRhythm update for 7 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After some solid feedback and rethinking of several crucial customization feature, the first major update for AuraRhythm is here!

New Scene: Sphere

Sphere is the newest scene in the collection! Check it out and get those tunes bumping!

Lights, Camera, Rhythm!

Controlling your scenes just got way smoother!

  • With the new settings system lights will be persisted on scene change and exit so there is no setup time to get you right in the groove!
  • New beat detection system allows lights to be changed with the tune!
  • Control every visual! Lights are now able to be edited directly with different light animations to choose from!
  • Drag and reorder lights to get the perfect color layout!
  • Sync lights for the exact animation flow!
  • Copy, Paste, and Apply All options to make building your ideal scene simple and quick!
  • Saved recent colors so you can always recreate the aura!
  • Set the cameras and enjoy! Simplified camera settings will make it each scene enjoyable from all angles!

