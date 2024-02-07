Hey everyone!

You may have noticed I haven't released any major updates to the game in awhile, I've been taking a break from Isles of Pangaea and working on a new side project. I've also been waiting for a couple of new Unity assets to get released so that I can use them to upgrade the game. One of them is called "NanoTech" and it basically supercharges your rendering of things and optimizes it, if all goes well it should be released within the next couple of months. Another one that I may use if the testing goes well is a terrain voxel system so we could have caves and tunnels built into the terrain and dinosaurs that can dig.

My side project uses the High Definition Rendering Pipeline (HDRP) to achieve higher quality graphics and so having gained some experience with it, I thought I would apply that to Isles of Pangaea.

In some of my free time I've been working on converting Isles of Pangaea over to use Unity 2023 and HDRP to be able to have higher quality graphics.

Its still a work in progress, not everything is converted yet, so keep that in mind if you decide to test it.

You can test it out on the "testing" branch of the game on Steam.

I will not make this the main game download until I've finished upgrading everything and everything is working good and has good performance.

Thanks for reading.