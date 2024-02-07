Share · View all patches · Build 13396083 · Last edited 7 February 2024 – 19:39:10 UTC by Wendy

v.2.2.9 (February 7, 2024)

Added: "Copy/Apply UVs (relative mode)" option in Edit > Settings > Draw Mode. This option changes the way you Copy/Apply UVs of tiles by estimating the orientation so that you don't have to rotate the tilebrush.

Added: "Show UVs of unselected tiles" option in Edit > Settings > Tilesets. When enabled, this will allow all tiles to have their UVs shown regardless of whether they are selected or not.

Added: Hold Alt to maintain the aspect ratio when scaling UVs with the mouse.

Added: "Import Scale (non-native files)" option in the Edit > Settings > Scene settings.

Improved: The UVs "Pack" action now can apply padding between the UVs, and the action also optimizes the space a bit better too.

