Crocotile 3D update for 7 February 2024

v2.2.9

Share · View all patches · Build 13396083 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v.2.2.9 (February 7, 2024)

  • Added: "Copy/Apply UVs (relative mode)" option in Edit > Settings > Draw Mode. This option changes the way you Copy/Apply UVs of tiles by estimating the orientation so that you don't have to rotate the tilebrush.
  • Added: "Show UVs of unselected tiles" option in Edit > Settings > Tilesets. When enabled, this will allow all tiles to have their UVs shown regardless of whether they are selected or not.
  • Added: Hold Alt to maintain the aspect ratio when scaling UVs with the mouse.
  • Added: "Import Scale (non-native files)" option in the Edit > Settings > Scene settings.
  • Improved: The UVs "Pack" action now can apply padding between the UVs, and the action also optimizes the space a bit better too.

Remember to report any bugs you may encounter!

Check the Gallery to see creations by Crocotile users: http://www.crocotile3d.com/gallery
Also, there is a Discord server where Crocotile users can chat: https://discord.gg/fmtJdUb
Watch youtube videos demonstration Crocotile 3D: Youtube channel
Consider supporting via Patreon!

Changed files in this update

Crocotile 3D Content Depot 1244041
  • Loading history…
Crocotile 3D Depot Linux Depot 1244042
  • Loading history…
Depot 1244044 Depot 1244044
  • Loading history…
