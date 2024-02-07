Hello everyone!

We are excited to release another patch for Spectator 2. Thank you so much for all your feedback, it really helps us improve the game.

In this patch we fixed:

Fonts for Chinese, Japanese, etc.

Anomalies on the following levels: Polar, Train Station, Main Menu, Laboratory

Co-op cameras on the following levels: DollHouse and Laboratory

Lighting changes on the Laboratory level

Importantly, we were able to stabilize the build for Linux + SteamOS.** The game on this system is now no different in terms of experience from playing on the Win32 and Win64 platforms.

In the future, we will fix the build for MacOS.** Currently, the lighting is different there. Thank you all for your feedback!

We hope you enjoy the new patch!

Please let us know if you have any feedback or suggestions.

Thank you for playing Spectator 2!