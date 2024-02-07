- Blown Alcohol, Small Pump Nitro, & Nitro Bike were all slowed down.
- Fixed a dashboard information issue when using chutes.
- Keyboard steering sensitivity adjusted slightly.
- Added Options Menu to Main Screen.
- Fixed ALL slider tuning cheats.
- Added Custom Parts for multiple vehicles. (Will be added upon)
- Fixed NTF Online Save Tuning Screen.
- Fixed 70's RED not loading online.
- Adjusted Super Stock In Car Cameras.
- Fixed Super Comp Dragster Brakes.
- Fixed Blown Alcohol Doorslammers to run better.
- Fixed Nitro Altereds to run better.
- Fixed Nostalgia Dragsters to run better. (RED needs work)
Drag Racing Kaos - "One More Run" Playtest update for 7 February 2024
Version 0.057
Patchnotes via Steam Community
