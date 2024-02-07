 Skip to content

Drag Racing Kaos - "One More Run" Playtest update for 7 February 2024

Version 0.057

Version 0.057

Build 13396032

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Blown Alcohol, Small Pump Nitro, & Nitro Bike were all slowed down.
  • Fixed a dashboard information issue when using chutes.
  • Keyboard steering sensitivity adjusted slightly.
  • Added Options Menu to Main Screen.
  • Fixed ALL slider tuning cheats.
  • Added Custom Parts for multiple vehicles. (Will be added upon)
  • Fixed NTF Online Save Tuning Screen.
  • Fixed 70's RED not loading online.
  • Adjusted Super Stock In Car Cameras.
  • Fixed Super Comp Dragster Brakes.
  • Fixed Blown Alcohol Doorslammers to run better.
  • Fixed Nitro Altereds to run better.
  • Fixed Nostalgia Dragsters to run better. (RED needs work)

