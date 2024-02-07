 Skip to content

Shinogi Chess Club 2: Resistance update for 7 February 2024

Update 1.0.3 - Shinogi Chess Club 2

The latest update for Shinogi Chess Club 2: Resistance is here! Let's go over the details:

Update Details

Patch Notes (1.0.3)

  • Fixed Exit button not appearing on completed scenes

This is a pretty simple fix for a bug that seems to have been introduced by accident during the construction of a previous patch, so I apologize for the inconvenience! What happened was that a game object present in the UI for one of my core objects was disabled, probably for debugging purposes. After enabling it, the UI system was able to function correctly again. Additionally,

Community Highlight

I highly recommend checking out Visual Novelty's new series covering the game on YouTube!

I had a blast watching so best of luck with the rest of your playthrough, and thanks for trying it out!

That's all for now, so again I highly appreciate the support everyone has provided and I hope to update you all soon on the exciting stuff I've been working on! As always, you can follow me on Twitter @RobProductions for the latest updates.

Thanks for playing!

  • Matt

