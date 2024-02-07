Patch 2.1.2.0.3 Notes

(This patch is mostly a bunch of bug fixes and balance changes.)

Gameplay Changes:

-Fixed an issue that was causing a player's health regeneration to be 2 higher than it should be at Mastery 8. (It was an increase from Mastery 7 instead of a decrease like it should have been.)

-Black Markets (in Bazaars) generally spawn with less cards on average. They can still spawn from 0-3. The change is because Black Market cards were too ubiquitous considering they are supposed to be special cards you only use once in a while.

Card Changes:

-Beetlemorph moved from Common to Uncommon. (This was actually done in a previous patch but I forgot to note it. I updated its card image to show the Uncommon symbol. At Common it's way too ubiquitous for an arguably S-Tier card.)

-Marshknight lowered from 1/8 unupgraded and 1/30 upgraded to: 1/7 unupgraded and 1/12 upgraded. (While it was funny to give it massive health there are just too many synergies with it now that break the game and make runs boringly easy.)

-Soldak lowered from a 30/30 to a 20/20. (Too many new synergies cause issues with it being so large. It's frequently just a game-ender which can make runs repetitive when every game is just "play one Soldak and ignore all the enemy's cards." At least now you might need a secondary plan as well.)

-Stupefy cost increased from 2 to 3. (When it hit Giants it was far less consistent at getting high value for its cost. Fel Wyrms however appear way more frequently, so this card's cost was increased to compensate for the extra reliability.)

-Final Act reduced from a 10/10 to a 6/6. (Was dealing way too much damage, around 20, thus trivializing battles. Now its total damage dealt will be closer to 12.)

-Poison Daggers now just deals Enflame damage equal to the amount of Poison on the monster board, not double. (This card just did way too much for 4 energy.)

(Argatamos's Cards were completely overpowered, so they have all been rebalanced, and in the spirit of Black Market cards being a risky endeavor, you now lose 8 life when you play Argatamos's Bargain. Most of Argatamos's cards still have just about a Legendary-tier power level, they just aren't a 110% auto-win like before and you will likely need to consider your synergies with it more now.)

-Argatamos's Bargain now makes you lose 8 life when you play it.

-Argatamos's Hellspike cost increased from 4 to 6.

-Argatamos's Pet reduced from a 4/10 to a 4/6.

-Argatamos's Balloon now only slows the monster by 3 turns instead of 5.

-Argatamos's Command's cost increased from 1 to 3.

-Argatamos's Armament's equipment bonus reduced from +3/+7 to +3/+4.

Artifact Changes:

-Brewmaster's Mark price increased from 350 to 600. (This effect is so good that it should require a big commitment.)

-Ferocity Serum's price increased from 200 to 250. (More powerful than expected.)

Bugs Fixes:

-Fixed a bug where attaching multiple Argatamos's Armaments to a single Defender wouldn't gain you more than 1 life per attack.

-Rogue's Dagger card image now correctly has a Void Stone on its card.

-Attempted to fix a bug that could cause the game to crash in dungeons.

-Fixed a bug where Constellation Beast wasn't working with Magic Lantern (the artifact that makes it so its Void Stone is ignored.)

-Argatamos's Bargain now increases your cards gained count by 5 when you get the 5 Argatamos cards.

-Fixed a bug where Sea Skulk could sometimes soft lock the game if it was the last monster on the monster board after a Defender killed the other monster.

-Fixed a bug where Magic Scroll was able to be attached to any card instead of just Ability cards.

-Fixed a bug where Equipment would be invisible if it was on a Defender that was not in the leftmost inplay slot.

-Fixed a bug where The Tidebringer card could be damaged by Defenders.

-Multiple cards being destroyed at once will no longer be as loud.

-Fixed a bug where Constellation Beast's attack/hp numbers would go outside of its attack/health box while in hand, if its attack/health was 10/10 or higher.

-Fixed a bug where at the Bazaar if you bought all the Black Market cards then the frame that holds the normal cards would get shorter.

-Fixed an issue where Magical Barrage's text box was too big.

-Fixed a bug where if you got +25 Bloodrunes instead of a card at the Traveling Merchant, it would give you an incorrect notification window.

-Fixed a bug where Argatamos's Bargain would say that you need 7 cards to discard to it instead of 5.

-Fixed a bug where Argatamos's Bargain was costing 3 instead of 4.

-Made it so that a card you've grabbed from your hand will no longer appear behind the monster deck.

-Fixed a bug where Nova was giving you the +5 runes per kill for the entire battle, instead of just for the turn.

-Fixed a bug where "Level Up" cards would sometimes not have the current level value aligned on the card correctly.

-Fixed a bug where "End of Days" and "The King's Banner" could have the red/green reminder text disappear.

-Fixed a bug where the "Siege" prize card you get from Trebuchet sometimes had an empty text box.

Enemy Changes:

-Frost Dragon - Slightly lowered Frost Wolf's stats at Mastery 1-2 from 1/4 to 1/3.

-Irko - Lowered Zadeus Tentacle's stats at Mastery 1 and 2 from 4/12 to 3/12.

-Irko - Ichor Strider had its health reduced by 1 at Masteries 1-5.

-Spider Queen - Imp had its stats reduced from 2/4 to 2/3 at Masteries 1-2.