Small Kingdoms Prologue update for 7 February 2024

Quick Update

Build 13395934

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

We've released an update for the Prologue, fixing an important glitch that would sometimes end the campaign early

We're also working on other fixes and improvements based on player feedback and we've included some even though they are a bit work-in-progress as we thought it important to get the glitch fix out as soon as possible

Fixes include:

  • Fix for issue where campaign ended early
  • Removed wall bonus from town (as countered by attackers siege equipment)
  • AI army more random in targeting cities
  • Increase AI chance to capture cities rather than raze or loot
  • New Upgrade Building window showing cost (WIP)
  • Showing looted/razed on city info

Apologies to those who have experienced the glitch

