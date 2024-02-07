Quick Update

Hello everyone,

We've released an update for the Prologue, fixing an important glitch that would sometimes end the campaign early

We're also working on other fixes and improvements based on player feedback and we've included some even though they are a bit work-in-progress as we thought it important to get the glitch fix out as soon as possible

Fixes include:

Fix for issue where campaign ended early

Removed wall bonus from town (as countered by attackers siege equipment)

AI army more random in targeting cities

Increase AI chance to capture cities rather than raze or loot

New Upgrade Building window showing cost (WIP)

Showing looted/razed on city info

Apologies to those who have experienced the glitch