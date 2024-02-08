Getting ready for future landings

Hello Cadets!

This brief update adds support for multiple languages, preparing the game for future localizations.



*This image is just a test made with Google Translate to check the rendering of the fonts!

To achieve maximum compatibility, all the fonts used in the interface had to be updated, alongside with several adjustments to the UI.

The main adjustment has been to the Cards, which have had their text area expanded:



In general, these adjustments improve the readability of the interface, but if you find any places where the new fonts look strange, post them on the forums! :)

Minor changes:

Added a progress bar in the race selector that shows how many Jumps are left to unlock some races.

Rich Elf-sized Hammerhead BUG fixed (?!)

Fixed bugs related to the Cockpit tutorial and new Map.

Some cards that use Scrap now deal more damage (Mine and Electric Missiles).

Some minor improvements to the interface.

Until the next update, Cadets!