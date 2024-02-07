 Skip to content

O Holy Knight update for 7 February 2024

Build 0.1.1 Released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build 0.1.1 Release Notes

First patch release for O! Holy Knight! If you have suggestions, feedback or anything, kindly leave a me a note via the forum. Enjoy!

  • Added key controls UI to pause menu
  • Improved field item distance marker to update immediately upon spawn
  • Improved internal resource pool cleanup to happen more frequently
  • Fixed unit level box flashing in the center for a frame
  • Fixed splash sound over loading
  • Fixed Watch Tower not activating in certain conditions

