Build 0.1.1 Released

Build 0.1.1 Release Notes
First patch release for O! Holy Knight! If you have suggestions, feedback or anything, kindly leave a me a note via the forum. Enjoy!
- Added key controls UI to pause menu
- Improved field item distance marker to update immediately upon spawn
- Improved internal resource pool cleanup to happen more frequently
- Fixed unit level box flashing in the center for a frame
- Fixed splash sound over loading
- Fixed Watch Tower not activating in certain conditions
Changed files in this update