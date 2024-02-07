Update v1.7.10

Hey everyone!

After the Frostfall event I introduced some much-needed weapon attack balancing, but also introduced a very annoying staff swing speed bug. While I fixed that bug a while ago, I did the whole feature creep thing where I made a new system that took longer than I expected to finish.

This update introduces a bunch of bug fixes, storage chest sorting/filtering and weapon enhancements!

Weapon Enhancements are a way to add some more semi-permanent progression to your character in the form of stats attached to your weapons. Weapons of Fine or greater quality will have these stats revealed and you'll unlock the ability to activate these stats while your weapon is equipped once you meet the weapon's class level requirement. Don't worry! There's a new tutorial card waiting for you once you pick up your first Prismatic Stone so you can read all about how the new system works.

And what's a Prismatic Stone, you ask? Well it's a weapon stat randomizer device. You use it from your inventory, choose a valid weapon to enhance, and watch as the stats are shuffled for you. You can buy these stones from the Sleepy Haven magic shop (near the bank), or find them in locked chests scattered around Tirawyn.

What's next?

I've been working hard on the Treasure Hunter update which should be ready soon and is at the top of the priority list. In this update you can expect to find buried treasure throughout the world with the same loot you'd find in locked chests of that zone, but also a new item called artifacts. Artifacts can be traded in at the Treasure Hunter's Guild in Sleepy Haven in exchange for reputation. At certain reputation levels you can then purchase special treasure maps which will lead you to secret buried treasure somewhere in the world. These treasures will have rare and unique, one of a kind items you can't find anywhere else in the game. We've had this on the to-do list for quite some time now and I'm excited to nearly be finished with it. I think it'll add some extra content to the world while we keep working on Delver's Pass, the Azura storyline, skill trees and of course, dungeons.

There's a lot coming up and I hope you're as excited as we are.

At last, here are your patch notes:



1.7.10 Patch Notes

New:

Weapon Enhancement System

Prismatic Stones

Cooked Fish recipe learned at level 4 cooking

Bank sorting/filtering

Storage sorting/filtering

Fixed:

Hunting for Treasure Hunters quest fixed up to work in multiplayer

Archer Tomb Key now properly removed when used (future update planned for the quest rewards here)

Slimes no longer drop slightly used swords

Fixed an issue with carry capacity stacking

Sen now appears and disappears appropriately on the tutorial quest outside the orc training camp

Fish leaderboards finally have default NPC leaders again

Fixed a clothing/mask duplication bug!

The bunk beds at The Gate in Windless Woods now have the correct description

Crates in Farmlands are now dropping the correct items

Staff attack speed greatly increased

Windless Woods stump puzzle fixed. Can now open it as expected.

Magic ice crystals in Azura can now be melted with the fireball spell

Ella’s Bakery no longer sells potato seeds (Aren’t baked potatoes baked goods??)

Nature shrine for “Hunt for the Tome” can now be interacted with after the initial time

Fishing leaderboard sound now affected by volume controls

Improved: