Patch Notes 1.2.1.1.1

Hi Ranchers! Here’s a quick patch to fix some of the issues that have come up in the Slice of Life update.
General Changes
- Fixed issues with the player controls not working correctly after being changed.
- Added a “Reset Controls to Default” button. If your controls were previously not working, make sure to reset them using this button.
- Fixed various issues related to the farm fields and harvesting straw.
- Balanced all competition times to be more challenging.
- Increased the range in front of an obstacle where you can successfully jump.
- Increased the possible skill range per tier for horses sold in the auction house.
- Deactivated the hitching posts during competitions.
- Moved the hitching posts to be outside of the wild horse pens.
- Moved the competition guide arrow further in front of the horse.
- Moved the “Go to Entrance” button up in the map interface for clarity.
- Changed the camera view to be higher when zooming out on horseback.
- Changed “Fraternal” to “Paternal” in the horse’s family tree.
- Added a “Pet” prompt instead of “Mount” when standing in front of the horse.
- Removed the collisions around the flower beds to prevent getting stuck.
- Changed the notification message when interacting with a store counter while a villager is visiting the town.
- Removed duplicate daily harvest notification.
- Removed daily harvest notification for apple and pear trees.
- Fixed how the “Plants Gathered" were counted at the end of the day.
Thank you for your patience while I fixed these issues!
Éloïse
