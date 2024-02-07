Patch Notes 1.2.1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13395576 · Last edited 7 February 2024 – 19:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Hi Ranchers! Here’s a quick patch to fix some of the issues that have come up in the Slice of Life update.

General Changes

Fixed issues with the player controls not working correctly after being changed.

Added a “Reset Controls to Default” button. If your controls were previously not working, make sure to reset them using this button.

Fixed various issues related to the farm fields and harvesting straw.

Balanced all competition times to be more challenging.

Increased the range in front of an obstacle where you can successfully jump.

Increased the possible skill range per tier for horses sold in the auction house.

Deactivated the hitching posts during competitions.

Moved the hitching posts to be outside of the wild horse pens.

Moved the competition guide arrow further in front of the horse.

Moved the “Go to Entrance” button up in the map interface for clarity.

Changed the camera view to be higher when zooming out on horseback.

Changed “Fraternal” to “Paternal” in the horse’s family tree.

Added a “Pet” prompt instead of “Mount” when standing in front of the horse.

Removed the collisions around the flower beds to prevent getting stuck.

Changed the notification message when interacting with a store counter while a villager is visiting the town.

Removed duplicate daily harvest notification.

Removed daily harvest notification for apple and pear trees.

Fixed how the “Plants Gathered" were counted at the end of the day.

Thank you for your patience while I fixed these issues!

Éloïse