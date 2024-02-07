 Skip to content

The Ranch of Rivershine update for 7 February 2024

Patch Notes 1.2.1.1.1

Hi Ranchers! Here’s a quick patch to fix some of the issues that have come up in the Slice of Life update.

General Changes

  • Fixed issues with the player controls not working correctly after being changed.
  • Added a “Reset Controls to Default” button. If your controls were previously not working, make sure to reset them using this button.
  • Fixed various issues related to the farm fields and harvesting straw.
  • Balanced all competition times to be more challenging.
  • Increased the range in front of an obstacle where you can successfully jump.
  • Increased the possible skill range per tier for horses sold in the auction house.
  • Deactivated the hitching posts during competitions.
  • Moved the hitching posts to be outside of the wild horse pens.
  • Moved the competition guide arrow further in front of the horse.
  • Moved the “Go to Entrance” button up in the map interface for clarity.
  • Changed the camera view to be higher when zooming out on horseback.
  • Changed “Fraternal” to “Paternal” in the horse’s family tree.
  • Added a “Pet” prompt instead of “Mount” when standing in front of the horse.
  • Removed the collisions around the flower beds to prevent getting stuck.
  • Changed the notification message when interacting with a store counter while a villager is visiting the town.
  • Removed duplicate daily harvest notification.
  • Removed daily harvest notification for apple and pear trees.
  • Fixed how the “Plants Gathered" were counted at the end of the day.

Thank you for your patience while I fixed these issues!
Éloïse

