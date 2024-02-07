v11.01 Hotfixes

This post will be updated with hotfixes, with the most recent at the top.
Hotfix 5
- UI: Fixed a bug where some unit hitboxes were larger than intended, resulting in some units being hard to click
- Game Balance: King Regen: 0.006% max health + 0.006% missing health --> 0.0045% max health + 0.0045% missing health.
We're continuing to collect data and evaluate further changes. For now, nerfing regen to make damage stickier and encourage early game aggression.
Hotfix 4
- Graphics: Fixed a bug with Nekomata visually increasing in size after using Spirit Offering
- HUD: Fixed a few cases where HUD icons were unexpectedly slightly changing border colors/hues
Hotfix 3
- Menus: Fixed a bug where purchasing a card with Card Fragments would get stuck while playing the animation
- Menus: Fixed a bug with Robo Card being the wrong rarity in some screens
- HUD: Optimized & reenabled HUD Targeted By icons feature
- Classic: Fixed a bug with Superhero mode with Divine Blessing where Divine Blessing wasn’t being lost on death
- Classic: Fixed a case where players who played a lot of 1v1 games during the preseason event had bugged Classic ratings (due to not getting their new player rating bonus)
Hotfix 2
- HUD: Temporarily disabled HUD Attack Target UI since it may be causing increased lag. We will monitor, possibly optimize, and reenable in a future patch.
- Graphics: Added an extra cosmetic projectile for Gatling Gun & Vulcan Cannon to feel better
Hotfix 1
- UI: Fixed brightness of fighter icons when in battle phase to match the build phase (it was unintended to be different)
Changed files in this update