07/02/2024 - UPDATE 4 - Performance!

Control Fixes

You will now press E to add power and complete the pre shot mini games to make life easier!

You will only have to use Z and X to switch clubs, instances of tab being used have been removed

Performance Changes

You can now change the graphic settings for some in game graphics

Tree render distances have been updated, new LODs have been added increasing performance by 30% on tested machines!

Gameplay changes

You can now switch between practice and normal shot more easily!

The font in game has been changed to make the user experience better!

Rain audio looping issue resolved

"Skip shot" has been removed when the hole is over and skipping is unecessary

Money spawning issues resolved, when close to money it will now be dragged towards the player!