Hotfix 0.1.8.4

Hello Shell Runners!
This update is a quick hotfix to address some issues that where present in our last update.
Changelog
-
Fixed a bug that caused enemies in some rooms to freeze and prevented them from moving or reacting to the player.
-
Fixed a bug that caused Black Lotus to fire shots at a weird angle.
-
Made some quality-of-life improvements to the shop: added a buy button instead of clicking the item itself. The bought item is now instantly placed into the player's inventory, and if there is no space, it is dropped to the floor. This fixes an error that caused items to disappear.
-
Items in the shop have now a proper tooltip that shows their stats
-
Fixed a bug where bought items would be in shop again after refresh
-
Fixed an invalid item entry
Changed files in this update