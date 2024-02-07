 Skip to content

Sycamore update for 7 February 2024

v0.9 - Wall Climbing!

v0.9 - Wall Climbing!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog - v0.9

  • Fixed issue with landing particle and sound fx not triggering
  • Added Playback speed option in Game Settings
  • Added pre-level speed up(X key) to speed up level cycle at the start of a level
  • Added wall climbing
  • Removed the wall slide falling after holding a wall slide for too long
  • Fixed some issues where the player would get stuck on edges wall sliding
  • Updated replays to include wall climbing
  • Only WR or equal to WR replays will now upload to server(newbies taking up too much server space). Local replays will always save locally.**

Map Making/Level Editor - Coming soon!

Join us on Discord!

