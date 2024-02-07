v0.9 - Wall Climbing!

**
Changelog - v0.9
- Fixed issue with landing particle and sound fx not triggering
- Added Playback speed option in Game Settings
- Added pre-level speed up(X key) to speed up level cycle at the start of a level
- Added wall climbing
- Removed the wall slide falling after holding a wall slide for too long
- Fixed some issues where the player would get stuck on edges wall sliding
- Updated replays to include wall climbing
- Only WR or equal to WR replays will now upload to server(newbies taking up too much server space). Local replays will always save locally.**
Map Making/Level Editor - Coming soon!
