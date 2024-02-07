PATCH V1.1

Hey there, Capy-friends! 🐾🎉

We’re very happy to say that a new major update is now live! Sorry to keep you waiting - we know it’s been a while - but we needed to take our time to address the feedback everyone gave us, since it’s been our biggest priority from release.

This update brings some much-requested overhauls to the Level Up menu and Local multiplayer control assignment menu. Also, to celebrate the Lunar New Year, our Capy-Hub has a temporary new look!

So without further ado, here’s all we’ve got for you today, capybara warriors!

NEW

Level Up Overhaul: the level up is a lot different now, both in looks and in the way it functions. It also works differently depending on whether you’re diving into an Online or Local game:

Online: the Level Up screen is now separate to each player, with every capy seeing a unique set of four options. These options change according to each player’s own game progression, like unlockable Abilities appearing for players that have them, and Ability Ranks show according to what upgrades each player has in their Upgrade Shop (e.g. if the Hummingbirds appeared for two online players on a Level Up, but one had no Ability Ranks and the other had 3, the Ability will appear as Rank 0 for Player 1 and Rank 3 for Player 2).

The Level Up screen now also runs on a timer when playing online. Every time a player selects an Ability, a “Ready” popup will display on top of the player for every other Capy, also showing which Ability their friend picked. Once all players have made a selection, the Level Up will end.

If a player does not select an Ability before the timer runs out, that player will basically have skipped the Level Up, while the others will receive the upgrades or new Abilities they selected. This was done to help prevent online desyncs (where some players would get stuck in the Level Up screen while others kept playing as normal), something that came up a lot in players’ feedback.

Speaking of which, Rerolls and Skips are now separate for each player in Online matches, which was also another requested feature!

Finally, since the selection is now separate for each capybara, this means players no longer need to share the same 4-Ability selection amongst themselves, which could sometimes force players to select an Ability they didn’t want. This was easily one of the most requested features, and so we made this one of our top priorities for this patch.

Local Multiplayer: the Level Up screen is still shared, but now players are no longer forced to select a different Ability from the others - all four players can select the same one if they wish to, even! The boards for each Ability in the Level Up system now have a slot below them. Whenever a player selects an Ability, their Capybara’s portrait will appear in the slots, so everyone can keep track of who selected what.

A few things to have in mind: the Local multiplayer’s Level Up does not have a timer (and neither does the Singleplayer one), and the Reroll button still affects everyone, unlike in Online multiplayer.

One last note: now, you can see the stat changes for each Ability’s level, as well as its Ability Rank directly as a tooltip on your cursor, without the need for selecting the Ability first!

Shops & Achievement Library: it’s not only the Level Up menu that looks different to each Capybara in Online play - the Upgrade Shop, Capybara Shop and Achievement Library can now be opened even while in another player’s hub, and they’ll always reflect the things you bought and the Achievements you got in your own save, rather than being tied to the host. This means you no longer need to go back to your own hub to unlock things in-between runs! This was another one of the most requested features by the community, so we’re really happy to bring it to you in this patch!

Treasure Pot’s UI: the Treasure Pot has a new UI to match the Level Up overhaul, as well as a similar timer in Online multiplayer (for the same reason we implemented timers in the Level Up screen - to prevent online desyncs). Like in the Level Up, each Capy will only see the upgrade to their own Primary Weapon, rather than displaying everyone’s.

New “Manage Players” Menu: this is our new Control Assignment Menu for Local multiplayer! Here, you can assign the controls for each Capy.

As of this update, you no longer need two or more controllers to play a local run with just two players - you can do it with just one keyboard and one controller! Please note that when you first plug in a controller locally, it gets assigned automatically to Player 1, but as soon as Player 2 is added through this screen, you can assign them either the keyboard or controller.

This was yet another of the most requested features from our feedback list, and we hope you can enjoy playing locally with your fellow Capys even more from now on!

New Key Bindings System: Our Controls menu is bigger and better than ever! Now, you can define inputs for regular Gameplay (movement, dashing, etc), Interface (interacting with menus) and finally the Chat. Additionally, you can change the inputs for each of the players joining you locally. Customize the way you play to your liking - as well as any Capy that’s by your side!

Improved Menu Navigation: All the menus’ navigation (such as in the Level Up screen, Shops and Pause) is now centered around cursors, meaning players can move their cursors freely through the whole screen - regardless if they’re using a gamepad, keyboard or mouse.

New Landing Page: EPC now has a new landing page that appears when you launch the game, right before you go to the hub!

Capy-Hub Lunar New Year Decorations: for the month of February, the Capy-Hub is fully fitted with Year of the Dragon lanterns, statues and other thematic elements! Come enjoy the festivities, Capys!

CHANGES

Multiple players can now select the same Capy-Class by stepping in the pedestals for the same Class statue!

Optimizations were made to the game in order to reduce lag/stuttering near the end of runs.

Some abilities were revisited according to player’s feedback:

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42682101/dc81c97e9dcd3a9bf8e0a27be2e57c4a1983d6f9.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42682101/e7c7073c2fd71db7700477aaa9485e23c74aa139.png)[/url]

Mask of the Pacifist

Affected Stat changed from Movement Speed to Heal Buff (giving +20% Heal Buff per level).

Damage debuff was removed.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42682101/859e3a4d68804442b9de26cd52fd041d367b5e12.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42682101/b3c4ddb95ea5d51f5bf9b45e719501ebfc77181c.png)[/url]

Mask of the Warmonger

Damage increase per Ability Rank was buffed.

Movement Speed debuff was removed.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42682101/544a5c1a7934e3d5e4d604cd45589a12c7f40aa5.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42682101/05183dd902250df1b00763eb2f7cf0cb229f8cf1.png)[/url]

Amulet of Confidence

Critical Chance increase was buffed in all levels.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42682101/41196d60f74ee6a7ad64c525335c6f90104cbb74.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42682101/aca014739fb68f48ec1fd226270848ec553c7435.png)[/url]

Amulet of Despair

Damage increase was buffed in all levels.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42682101/90efbb6e06b4a2dc90c7c4d4db736aedc7de05ff.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42682101/7b2cf12ada8be7e4235229d0c3ab721345bc780f.png)[/url]

Potion Fruit

Range increase was buffed in all levels.

Defense debuff no longer scales when leveling, staying the same as Level 1.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42682101/853c9b58369490db0767b62b097039bd3c660ec1.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42682101/796a73b904f2dfc9f5ac195699f175d8dbb9fa5b.png)[/url]

Last Roll Dice

Critical Damage increase was buffed in all levels.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42682101/2202e3420dbc7138cd34ad49c5a54e2f3070ea39.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42682101/8a7d4ca25574bfbaa83efb2f02174080f6bacd81.png)[/url]

Odd Orb

The Odd Orb was revamped to continuously deal damage to enemies touching it.

The time the Odd Orb stays on screen was increased.

To close up this post: this is EPC’s first major update post-launch, and it’s come with big changes in important systems. A lot of these changes were made thanks to the feedback we got from all the capybaras in our community, and we can’t stress enough how helpful it was to have these reports and suggestions guiding our development. Thank you all so much for all the support, Capy-friends!

We want to keep hearing our playerbase’s opinions, so please keep sending us messages and reporting any bugs you find through our feedback menu - to recap, just press F8 at any moment during play!

Once again, we'd like to thank you all for playing our capybara game and giving us such valuable feedback! 🐾🍃