Divine Dawn 0.30 Release

Holy shit I did NOT think it would take this long after Severn to get playable Ina, but at least the wait is finally worth it - ya gurl has finally joined the crew! Also Kuril and Kandros, mostly for the like 3 people who just want more bros.
Changelog;
- Sarah affection 14, with entirely too much plot relevance to be in a random affection scene
- Maya trust 12, showcasing Maya being less of a gremlin than usual (barely)
- Metatron affection 14, in which Ashley is the MVP
- Metatron conversation 5, further proving that Hieroneiden did nothing wrong
- Ina joining scene (random event in camp, pass time/come back from adventure)
- Ina trust 2. Got wood? She does! I promise that will be vaguely amusing when you read it, but no refunds.
- Ina affection 2. Expect romance, get philosophical debates that get really depressing.
- Ina, Kuril, and Kandros playable. Each has unique traits, some with funky mechanics!
- Abilities are now sorted within an element by school. Martial arts are now color-coded by school as well - if people like it, I can do the same for magic schools.
- Does anyone even want to read 'assorted bugfixes?' I feel like every patch notes has them, I never know what they mean, and frankly I don't even remember what I fixed.
Changed files in this update